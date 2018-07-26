West Seattle, Washington

CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: ‘Resolution’ near in Ryan Cox case?

July 26, 2018 5:41 pm
As reported here last week, Ryan Cox has been found competent to stand trial for assault in the Gatewood stabbing case from almost a year ago. After that ruling, he was due back in court today for a case-scheduling hearing, but it was postponed a week. The document in the online file says the postponement is because “parties are finalizing a resolution.” Does that mean a plea bargain? We’ll be checking the file daily. That’s how the last assault case against him ended more than four years ago.

