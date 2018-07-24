West Seattle, Washington

24 Tuesday

84℉

COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks until Night Out block parties in West Seattle (and nationwide)

July 24, 2018 1:22 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Neighborhoods | Safety | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

All set for a block (or building, or …) party to celebrate Night Out? It’s exactly two weeks away – Tuesday, August 7th. If you want to close the street for your party, you need to register with Seattle Police, and Southwest Precinct crime-prevention coordinator Jennifer Danner provides the link – just go here. Side note: Though the SW Precinct is the smallest in the city, Jennifer says it had the second-highest number of parties signed up as of a few days ago!

P.S. We’ll be out stopping by Night Out parties as always – if you wouldn’t mind us stopping by yours for a photo, please e-mail us the location, westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!

Share This

No Replies to "COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks until Night Out block parties in West Seattle (and nationwide)"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.

    WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann