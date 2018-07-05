5 for your West Seattle Tuesday!

(WSF’s Walla Walla and former ferry Annabelle, photographed this morning by Jim Borrow)

Quick look at what’s up for today/tonight:

WADING POOLS: Open today! In West Seattle, your options are Lincoln Park (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW), 11 am-8 pm, and Delridge (Genesee/Delridge), noon-6:30 pm.

MOBILE BIKE REPAIRS: Third BikeWorks session of the summer – get free or reduced-price bicycle repairs on the driveway behind Neighborhood House High Point, 2-4:30 pm. (6400 Sylvan Way SW)

DELRIDGE GROCERY FARMSTAND: The Delridge Grocery Coop continues its weekly farmstand, 3-7 pm at the Shell across from DGC’s future store. (5441 Delridge Way SW)

34TH DISTRICT STATE SENATE CANDIDATES’ FORUM: Last scheduled public forum that we’ve heard of is tonight at TommySound in South Delridge, presented by the White Center Chamber of Commerce, 6 pm. Organizers say six of the 11 candidates had RSVP’d as of late yesterday: Sofia Aragon, Shannon Braddock, Lem Charleston, Joe Nguyen, Lois Schipper, Hillary Shaw. Moderator is Aaron Garcia of the White Center Community Development Association. (9409 Delridge Way SW)

FREE FILM: “Armor of Light,” 7 pm at Admiral UCC, with Q&A afterward. (4320 SW Hill)

