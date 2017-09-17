FOUND: Dove, on Beach Drive – September 12, 2017 7:39 pm

F O U N D: We found this lovely dove on the street in the 4200 block of Beach Dr. SW. Don’t know if she’s a pet, if her wings have been clipped it, or how she got to where she was. She doesn’t have an identification band on her foot. She is now at the Humane Society. Her case number is 36529578. Please call Ken at 206-386-4294.