West Seattle, Washington
17 Sunday
F O U N D: We found this lovely dove on the street in the 4200 block of Beach Dr. SW. Don’t know if she’s a pet, if her wings have been clipped it, or how she got to where she was. She doesn’t have an identification band on her foot. She is now at the Humane Society. Her case number is 36529578. Please call Ken at 206-386-4294.
I believe it is at the Seattle Animal Shelter, not the Humane Society. Saw it on their found pets page. Thank you for helping the pretty bird.
