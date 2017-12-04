35th SW is closed between Alaska and Avalon - flooded by a water break. Stay away! Coverage on WSB. (added) Updating at this link: westseattleblog.com/2017/12/traffic-alert-water-problem-at-35th-avalon/ ... See MoreSee Less Video

If you missed our as-it-happened coverage overnight, see how this century-old West Seattle house made it from its old location to its new one. westseattleblog.com/2017/12/happening-now-west-seattle-log-house-on-the-move-to-its-new-home/