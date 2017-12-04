West Seattle, Washington

05 Tuesday

37℉

FOUND DOG: Schnauzer, taken to clinic – December 4, 2017 4:53 pm

Schnauzer found walking southbound on 35th SW and Dakota SW. I brought to Lien Animal Clinic in West Seattle. Hope she finds her owners.

  • Marissa December 4, 2017 (7:30 pm)
    Here is another picture

     She is very sweet.

