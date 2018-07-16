Young Shakespeare Workshop returning to Roxhill Park next Sunday

(July 2017 WSB reader photo from Judy)

Last July, the nationally acclaimed Young Shakespeare Workshop performed twice at Roxhill Park – and they’ll be back this Sunday, so we wanted to provide an early alert in case you hadn’t already seen it in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar. This year, the play is “Hamlet,” and the performance is at 2 pm Sunday (July 22nd) – free! It’s this year’s only West Seattle performance for YSW, which has local ties via its director, Darren Lay of Vashon Island, working with students at local schools including Chief Sealth International High School over the years. Free performance – just bring your own chair/blanket and get ready to be impressed by some hard-working young actors next Sunday.