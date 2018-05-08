West Seattle, Washington

09 Wednesday

64℉

UPDATE: Man shot at West Seattle Stadium during track meet

May 8, 2018 7:47 pm
|      22 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news | WS breaking news

(Video of police arriving, tweeted by Kate)

7:47 PM: Police and fire are converging on West Seattle Stadium for what is logged as a “scenes of violence” response (we had just confirmed yesterday, that’s the new name for what used to be “assault with weapons”). No word yet on the circumstances – scanner indicates at least one person is being sought – we’re on our way to find out more.

(Texted photo)

7:50 PM: Per scanner, at least one witness says shots were fired and then a male in a red hoodie and gray pants took off.

7:58 PM: Also per scanner, a gray Toyota Camry with hood damage might be linked to this. There is a victim who’s being taken to the hospital.

8:06 PM: Police are “shutting down the lower lot,” they’ve said via radio, while the investigation continues. And we should take a moment to say thanks for all the tips and photos.

8:09 PM: SPD says the victim is an “adult male shot several times, rushed to HMC with life-threatening injuries.” Commenters are saying the event at the stadium when this happened was a Seattle Parks track meet.

8:17 PM: Also note that 35th NB is down to one lane by the stadium, with the entrance blocked off, our crew reports. The investigation is concentrated on the west end of the stadium.

Share This

22 Replies to "UPDATE: Man shot at West Seattle Stadium during track meet"

  • Kate May 8, 2018 (7:50 pm)
    Reply

    Live overlooking stadium, heard about 4-5 shots then chaos. Called 911 and they were overwhelmed with calls. Heard people onthe field scream someone got the shooter, but don’t know if true

  • Daniel May 8, 2018 (7:51 pm)
    Reply

    It sounds like quite the response.. been hearing nonstop sirens zoom by for at least 10 minutes

  • Steph May 8, 2018 (7:52 pm)
    Reply

    I was wondering what “scenes of violence” meant. Thanks.

    • WSB May 8, 2018 (8:00 pm)
      Reply

      Yeah, I asked SFD yesterday and was going to write a story tonight … oh well.

  • P Weir May 8, 2018 (7:53 pm)
    Reply

    I live at 35th & Alaska and thought I heard several shots at a little past 7:30. Since then about 10 police cars have flown down the hill. Must have been heading to the stadium.

  • Michelle May 8, 2018 (7:55 pm)
    Reply

    Golfing at the GC next door, heard what sounded like 4 or 5 shots from a track meet and then non stop sirens. Hope no one is hurt

  • N.R. May 8, 2018 (7:56 pm)
    Reply

    I live across the street from the stadium. I can confirm there were 4-5 gunshots in quick succession a few minutes ago. 

  • TREX May 8, 2018 (8:04 pm)
    Reply

    Was there an event happening at the stadium? Like a track meet or something?

    • WSB May 8, 2018 (8:05 pm)
      Reply

      That’s what nearby residents say. I will be researching.

      • Michelle May 8, 2018 (8:07 pm)
        Reply

        It was a track meet, we saw it when we pulled in the driveway for golf around 5

      • MF May 8, 2018 (8:11 pm)
        Reply

        It was a kids track event. They’re there pretty much every week. It was horrifying to look out the window and see what looked like elementary school children running across the field screaming. 

    • ASHLEE LYMAN May 8, 2018 (8:07 pm)
      Reply

      Yes. Community center track meet was in progress. 

      • Karen May 8, 2018 (8:13 pm)
        Reply

        Elementary school kids running on the track. Hundreds. Sickening.

    • West Seattlite May 8, 2018 (8:16 pm)
      Reply

      Yes, I think there was a track meet, even maybe a kids’ track meet.

  • HTB May 8, 2018 (8:08 pm)
    Reply

    Was the male in the Red Hoodie African-American?

    • WSB May 8, 2018 (8:11 pm)
      Reply

      “Unknown race male.” We published all the descriptive information we’ve heard.

    • CatLady May 8, 2018 (8:15 pm)
      Reply

      Why do you want to know what race the person is? 

      • Daniel May 8, 2018 (8:19 pm)
        Reply

        Probably to identify the person..

  • Granger23 May 8, 2018 (8:09 pm)
    Reply

    I was  on the putting green when the shots rang out (noticeably different from the track and field starting gun, yes there was an event going on) and then screaming and cars taking off out of the parking lot. A guy ran by me and when I asked him what’s going on he said “someone just shot a guy, it’s messed up”

  • ML May 8, 2018 (8:09 pm)
    Reply

    Yes, there was a parks and rec track meet that would have been close to finishing. We were supposed to be there but my son is under the weather. 

  • SG May 8, 2018 (8:12 pm)
    Reply

    I live there. Gutwrenching to see kids screaming, running across the field, and barricading themselves behind bleachers.

    • Kate May 8, 2018 (8:21 pm)
      Reply

      Same, neighbor. Sight I’ll never forget

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann