UPDATE: Man shot at West Seattle Stadium during track meet

@westseattleblog shooting at west seattle stadium, initial police response pic.twitter.com/Xd1DYnkyNt — Kate Jesse (@KRJESSE) May 9, 2018

(Video of police arriving, tweeted by Kate)

7:47 PM: Police and fire are converging on West Seattle Stadium for what is logged as a “scenes of violence” response (we had just confirmed yesterday, that’s the new name for what used to be “assault with weapons”). No word yet on the circumstances – scanner indicates at least one person is being sought – we’re on our way to find out more.

(Texted photo)

7:50 PM: Per scanner, at least one witness says shots were fired and then a male in a red hoodie and gray pants took off.

7:58 PM: Also per scanner, a gray Toyota Camry with hood damage might be linked to this. There is a victim who’s being taken to the hospital.

8:06 PM: Police are “shutting down the lower lot,” they’ve said via radio, while the investigation continues. And we should take a moment to say thanks for all the tips and photos.

8:09 PM: SPD says the victim is an “adult male shot several times, rushed to HMC with life-threatening injuries.” Commenters are saying the event at the stadium when this happened was a Seattle Parks track meet.

8:17 PM: Also note that 35th NB is down to one lane by the stadium, with the entrance blocked off, our crew reports. The investigation is concentrated on the west end of the stadium.