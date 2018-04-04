West Seattle Wednesday: Light rail @ SW District Council, ‘Chorus Line’ at WSHS, more!

(Great Blue Heron, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

HOT TOPICS – TAX CHANGES: Come to the Southwest Library at noon for the next “Hot Topics” discussion, looking at the implication of tax changes, as explained here. All welcome. (9010 35th SW)

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON AT THE MOVIES: 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle, this afternoon’s matinee is 1937’s “Storm in a Teacup.” $1 members/$2 nonmembers. (4217 SW Oregon)

SOUND TRANSIT, JUNCTION ASSOCIATION @ SW DISTRICT COUNCIL: 6:30 pm at the Senior Center/Sisson Building, you’re welcome at this month’s meeting of the Southwest District Council, with these agenda highlights:

6:45 pm – Andrea Burnett, West Seattle Ballard Community Outreach Supervisor & Stephen Mak, High Capacity Transit Manager, Sound Transit

*ST3 project overview and progress

*Discussion of future impacts on West Seattle public transportation

*Next steps for community engagement

*Questions 7:20 pm – Lora Swift, West Seattle Junction Association

*WSJA general update

*Small Business Outreach Grant description and discussion

The meeting room is on the second floor – turn right at the top of the stairs. (4217 SW Oregon)

ALKI ELEMENTARY PTA: 6:30 pm at the school – agenda info here. (3010 59th SW)

JIM PAGE: Singer-songwriter at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

JEFF FERGUSON’S TRIANGULAR JAZZTET: Live at Whisky West in Morgan Junction, 7 pm, no cover. 21+. (6451 California SW)

‘A CHORUS LINE’ AT WSHS: Three more chances to see the West Seattle High School Drama Club and Music Department production of the Broadway classic, with tonight’s curtain time in the WSHS Theater at 7:30 pm – ticket info here. (3000 California SW)

