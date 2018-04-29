WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Car break-in; dumped bicycle

Two West Seattle Crime Watch reader reports this morning:

CAR BREAK-IN NEAR LINCOLN PARK: Athena‘s car was broken into between 10:30 pm Friday and 8:45 am Saturday. Stolen items included a black Victoria’s Secret gym bag with a cream/light-green purse inside, some apparel items including blue yoga pants and pink tennis shoes, plus toiletries including “many small samples of Aveda and Origins skin-care products,” and two pairs of ear buds. We’ll add her police-report number when we get it.

DUMPED BICYCLE: Melinda just spotted this at 26th and Adams in North Delridge: