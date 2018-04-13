UPDATE: ‘Assault with weapons’ response at High Point Community Center

10:55 AM: What was at first a medical response has changed to an “assault with weapons” response at 6920 34th SW, which is the address for High Point Community Center. We are on our way to find out more.

11:01 AM: Emergency vehicles have 34th SW blocked in front of the community center.

11:05 AM: SPD confirms that someone has died and they believe it’s suicide but are screening with the Homicide Unit.

11:22 AM: For those wondering about exactly what area is affected – since the same corner also includes Walt Hundley Playfield and Our Lady of Guadalupe – the playfield is open, and being used. There’s police tape around the south and east sides of the community center, as well as the street continuing to be blocked off in front. We will be going back to check a bit later.

12:23 PM: The road has reopened, and the Medical Examiner is there to remove the victim’s body. We talked again with SPD media relations and they say the victim, described only thus far as male, was found on the steps on the south side of the community center, and that they are proceeding with the belief that he died by suicide; officers found a gun nearby.

As always, when reporting on suicide, we want to remind you that help is available 24/7 for anyone contemplating self-harm – call the Crisis Clinic, 206-461-3222.