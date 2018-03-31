West Seattle Saturday: Egg hunts and more!

(Anna’s Hummingbird, photographed by Trileigh Tucker)

The big weekend is here, so we start with the egg hunts (and a bunny!), from the WSB Easter Etc. guide:

THRIFTWAY EGG HUNT: The legendary egg hunt atWest Seattle Thriftway (WSB sponsor), ages 10 and under, 9 am (4201 SW Morgan)

ALKI CC EGG HUNT: Breakfast snacks (8:30 am, $2 donation) and egg hunt (10 am, free) at Alki Community Center, ages 3-11. (5817 SW Stevens)

DELRIDGE CC EGG HUNT: Egg hunt at Delridge Community Center, ages 12 and under, 10 am. (4501 Delridge Way SW)

HIAWATHA CC EGG HUNT: Egg hunt at Hiawatha Community Center, ages 2 to 10, 10 am. (2700 California SW)

HIGH POINT CC EGG HUNT: Egg hunt at High Point Community Center, all ages, 10 am. (6920 34th SW)

SOUTHWEST EGG HUNT: Egg hunt at Southwest Teen Life Center, ages 10 and under, 10 am sharp, arrive early or it will be over! (2801 SW Thistle – south side of the Pool)

EASTRIDGE EGG HUNT @ LINCOLN PARK: Egg hunt at Lincoln Park south meadow, presented by Eastridge Church, 11 am. (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW)

‘THE REAL EASTER BUNNY’: Meet the “real Easter Bunny” at South Park’s Tin Dog Brewing! From 2-3:30, “Emmett the Flemish Giant, the size of a small dog, will be available to visit with! He is very mellow, sweet, and cuddly and is on a bunny leash. Free!” (309 S. Cloverdale)

OUNCES EGG HUNT: Egg hunt at Ounces beer garden, all ages, 3 pm. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

SATURDAY SERVICES: Several of the 16 churches who shared their Holy Week/Easter schedules with us have Saturday services – see the list in our guide.

Now, from our year-round West Seattle Event Calendar:

ANNUAL FAIRMOUNT RAVINE CLEANUP: 8:30 am, you are invited to join these intrepid neighbors in tidying up the ravine used by so many to get from Admiral to Alki. Here’s our preview. Treats! Bring tools and gloves; dress sturdily. Bags provided. (Fairmount and Forest)

WEST SEATTLE LINUX USERS GROUP: 9 am at Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor). (9140 California SW)

FINAL NIGHT FOR MAREE: As announced earlier this month, Marée Bistro and Bar on Alki says tonight is its final night, 5-10 pm. (2820 Alki SW)

ENDOLYNE JOE’S ON TV: The Travel Channel’s “Food Paradise” show features notable “eat at Joe’s” eateries including West Seattle’s own Endolyne Joe’s (WSB sponsor), 5 pm.

‘A CHORUS LINE’ AT WSHS: The “singular sensation” Broadway classic is this year’s student-performed musical at West Seattle High School, and your next chance to see it is 7:30 pm tonight in the WSHS theater. Ticket info here. (3000 California SW)

WEST END GIRLS ANNIVERSARY SHOW: The “drag extravaganza” hosted by Cookie Couture celebrates one year! 7 pm doors, 8 pm show at The Skylark – see the performer lineup and ticket info in our calendar listing. (3803 Delridge Way SW)