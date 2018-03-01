West Seattle, Washington

TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Vehicle fire backs up southbound I-5

March 1, 2018 6:44 pm
|      3 COMMENTS
6:44 PM: What’s described on the SFD log as a vehicle fire near the West Seattle Bridge interchangehas all lanes of southbound I-5 closed right now – so if you’re headed this way, don’t take SB 5. More to come.

7:17 PM: Now one lane open, still way backed up.

7:26 PM: Two left lanes are now open.

8:04 PM: All lanes now open, but the southbound backup is several miles.

  • newnative March 1, 2018 (7:03 pm)
    Wondering why the late commuter traffic is so backed up. 

  • WS March 1, 2018 (7:19 pm)
    Tesla?

    • WSB March 1, 2018 (7:46 pm)
      Not unless Tesla makes trucks.

