TRAFFIC ALERT UPDATE: Vehicle fire backs up southbound I-5

This shot will give you a better idea of where the car 🔥 is in relation to the West Seattle Bridge (the overpass above). If you need to get to WS or points south, SR 99 looks clear past the stadiums. pic.twitter.com/UPGxZDj3Yo — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) March 2, 2018

6:44 PM: What’s described on the SFD log as a vehicle fire near the West Seattle Bridge interchangehas all lanes of southbound I-5 closed right now – so if you’re headed this way, don’t take SB 5. More to come.

7:17 PM: Now one lane open, still way backed up.

7:26 PM: Two left lanes are now open.

8:04 PM: All lanes now open, but the southbound backup is several miles.