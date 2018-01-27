West Seattle, Washington

28 Sunday

44℉

Wild waves today, ‘king tides’ and lunar eclipse next week

January 27, 2018 3:11 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Seen at sea | West Seattle news

Separate from the Coast Guard response mentioned earlier – it’s an afternoon of wild waves on West Seattle’s western shores:

(WSB photo)

That’s the view looking north from Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook, across from Me-Kwa-Mooks. Just after high tide (12:12 pm, 11.6 feet), the water was high enough to go over the stairs and walkway below:

(WSB photo)

At Constellation Park, in-car wave-watching was popular:

(WSB photo)

A texted view:

We can’t guarantee the wind will be up too, but the high tides will be much higher next week – “king tide” level – with the Wednesday (January 31st) full moon: 12.6 feet at 5:25 am that day, 12.9 feet at 6:03 am Thursday, 13.0 feet at 6:40 am Friday – that’s the peak.

Depending on the cloud cover, early risers also have the chance to see the lunar eclipse on Wednesday – starting at 3:48 am, according to Space.com. Totality will be from 4:51 am until 6:05 am; moonset is at 7:44 am.

Share This

2 Replies to "Wild waves today, 'king tides' and lunar eclipse next week"

  • MJ January 27, 2018 (3:17 pm)
    Reply

    Wow great photographs, hopefully no one is trying to kayak today

  • Mary January 27, 2018 (3:39 pm)
    Reply

    Wow! Fantastic photos! Enjoying the wind today – since it is not raining. Took a walk north with the wind at my back and took the bus back home. Sounds like it will be warmer and showery tomorrow.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

WP-Backgrounds by InoPlugs Web Design and Juwelier Schönmann