WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Rock-throwing car prowler; three burglaries

In West Seattle Crime Watch, a reader report and three summaries from police narratives. First, from the inbox:

CAR PROWLER, RECORDED: A reader who wants to be anonymous sent the photos and report:

I’m a resident in West Seattle … who had his car broken into! That in of itself probably isn’t very newsworthy, but thanks to the smart folks managing my local community, we were able to get the whole thing on tape! I’ve attached some photos from the tape, as well as a quick picture of the prowler throwing a rock to bust my car’s window, and then crawling inside. This happened at 2 PM on December 2nd (Saturday). The perpetrator actually tried breaking into my neighbor’s car (also caught on tape) before trying to break into my car instead. This happened right across the street from the Westwood Village shopping center. I wanted to mention this to you so that other residents saw the photo and can report to the police if they recognize the perpetrator (I’ve already filed a police report, and gave officers copy of these photos).

We have asked for the report # and will add when we get it. Meanwhile, checking police files, we found three recent local burglary cases with narratives posted:

4100 BLOCK SW BARTON: A resident called police last Friday afternoon to report that someone had broken into their detached garage and stolen items including “several bikes.”

7700 BLOCK 11TH SW: A construction company working on a house in this block reported to police last Friday that it was burglarized overnight and someone had stolen tools belonging to their crew. Police found fingerprints on cabinets that had been opened to get to the tools.

9000 BLOCK 35TH SW: Last Thursday, an apartment resident reported to police that the laundry room in their building had been burglarized at least three times in the span of a week and a half. Police found evidence that the coin box had been drilled open. They also found fingerprints.