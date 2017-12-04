HOLIDAY GENEROSITY: Give early and often to donation drives!

Though we’re three weeks away from Christmas, it’s never too early to give to holiday-season donation drives, many of which involve a lot of coordination to get the gifts to recipients in time.

At the Dave Newman State Farm Insurance Agency office (WSB sponsor), we photographed Dave with Kristy Hoppenrath by the bins where they’re collecting coats, shoes, and other winter clothing for the West Seattle Helpline. The annual drive’s been going on for more than a month now and they’re taking deliveries over to the Helpline weekly. You’re invited to drop off donations 9 am-5 pm weekdays at 3435 California SW, or if you can’t get there, call 206-932-1878 about arranging a pickup.

OTHER DONATION DRIVES: We’re continuing to add them to the West Seattle Holiday Guide as we get them. Some have early deadlines – this Saturday, for example, is the deadline for the West Seattle and Fauntleroy YMCA (WSB sponsor) Giving Trees, and for the Bartell Drugs Toy ‘n’ Joy Drive. If you are collecting holiday gifts for local nonprofit(s), it’s not too late to let us know so we can add the info – editor@westseattleblog.com – thank you!