TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday updates; Admiral Way collision

(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:52 AM: Good morning! Wet roads are the big news so far this morning. No incidents in/from West Seattle; though a crew was reported to be dealing with tree trouble on the eastbound Admiral Way hill earlier this morning, the city map shows normal traffic speed in that area now.

7:59 AM: Medical response at 37th/Admiral. Texter says pedestrian is hurt. On our way to check.

8:14 AM: Not there yet but getting messages that most lanes are blocked by the response, so avoid that area (Admiral near the viewpoint atop the hill to/from the bridge) for now. The SFD log shows two of its units are still on scene.

8:33 AM: Just arrived. Police can only tell us that one man was injured and is being taken to Harborview Medical Center. Apparently not life-threatening because the Traffic Collision Investigation team is not being called out, and police say they expect to clear the scene – which currently has one downhill lane blocked – within 15 minutes or so.