TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday updates; Admiral Way collision

September 18, 2017 6:52 am
3 COMMENTS
(SDOT MAP with travel times/video links; is the ‘low bridge’ closed? LOOK HERE)

6:52 AM: Good morning! Wet roads are the big news so far this morning. No incidents in/from West Seattle; though a crew was reported to be dealing with tree trouble on the eastbound Admiral Way hill earlier this morning, the city map shows normal traffic speed in that area now.

7:59 AM: Medical response at 37th/Admiral. Texter says pedestrian is hurt. On our way to check.

8:14 AM: Not there yet but getting messages that most lanes are blocked by the response, so avoid that area (Admiral near the viewpoint atop the hill to/from the bridge) for now. The SFD log shows two of its units are still on scene.

8:33 AM: Just arrived. Police can only tell us that one man was injured and is being taken to Harborview Medical Center. Apparently not life-threatening because the Traffic Collision Investigation team is not being called out, and police say they expect to clear the scene – which currently has one downhill lane blocked – within 15 minutes or so.

3 Replies to "TRAFFIC/TRANSIT TODAY: Monday updates; Admiral Way collision"

  • NW September 18, 2017 (8:25 am)
    Reply

    Hope the injured pedestrian is ok. During the turn of seasons I begin to use a hand held light while crossing streets where busy traffic is. I don’t point it directly at drivers though do make a point to make myself visible with it to drivers and people generally stop letting me cross safely. 

    • WSB September 18, 2017 (8:27 am)
      Reply

      We don’t know anything about the circumstances or the victim yet, aside from that it appears they’re being taken to Harborview – waiting to hear from our crew – takes a while to get from here to the north end of the peninsula during the peak-commute times.

  • WestSeattleCoug September 18, 2017 (8:56 am)
    Reply

    I catch the bus at Olga & Admiral, and cars heading down Admiral have been known to skid into the intersection when the light is red for the crosswalk. Was the pedestrian hit there or actually at 37th & Admiral?

