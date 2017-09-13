West Seattle, Washington

13 Wednesday

UPDATE: Truck fire in White Center; West Seattle crews assist

September 13, 2017 5:35 am
 West Seattle fires | West Seattle news | White Center

5:35 AM: Thanks for the tips. The helicopter you might have heard over White Center/South Delridge was TV, checking out a fire call on 16th in downtown WC, just south of Roxbury. West Seattle fire units were dispatched for mutual aid for a while. We have a crew checking it out.

5:52 AM: What caught fire was a refrigerated truck trailer parked by a building at 15th/SW 98th that firefighters also say sustained damage. No injuries. Power’s out because lines were involved. (The TV helicopter has long since moved on to something else elsewhere in the region.)

2 Replies to "UPDATE: Truck fire in White Center; West Seattle crews assist"

  • Holly September 13, 2017 (5:39 am)
    I thought it was a manhunt! The helicopter just faded away.

    • WSB September 13, 2017 (5:45 am)
      They’ve moved on to something else out of the area. Meantime, we should have some info shortly from our crew on the ground.

