WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Tagging vandals strike big; how to fight back

Thanks for the tips – we went to The Junction to check out reader reports about major tagging vandalism overnight, with huge tags painted in at least one bus shelter as well as multiple large tags on the bricks on the north side of the Senior Center of West Seattle. When we arrived, we found Mike already at work with a pressure washer, getting rid of the vandalism outside the Senior Center. There are other tags on various structures, and cleanup is obviously a big time and money drain for building owners, but the best way to deter more of this is to clean it up as fast as possible, police advise – whether by washing or paintover (and cleanup IS required). We had to leave The Junction before checking on the Route 50 shelter from which Rich had sent a photo showing a huge tag covering almost all the etched glass, but we advised him to call the Metro graffiti/vandalism hotline to report it for cleanup – 206-477-3850. The city also has a hotline for graffiti vandalism on public property: 206-684-7587, with an online report form here.

If you see a vandal in action anywhere, call 911 – as this city webpage notes, vandals have to be caught in the act to be prosecuted.

P.S. What you think you know about graffiti/tagging vandalism is probably wrong, as the Seattle Police detective assigned to that beat told the WS Crime Prevention Council in a briefing we covered a while back.