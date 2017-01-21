West Seattle, Washington

WOMXN’S MARCH ON SEATTLE: ‘Solidarity march’ in West Seattle Junction

January 21, 2017 1:48 pm
|      2 COMMENTS
This morning, we heard from Tom, whose family had decided not to go to the Womxn’s March on Seattle but wanted to invite others to join a small “solidarity march” around The Junction. We caught up with his group as they headed out from California/Edmunds around quarter till 1, after the sun had emerged from the clouds.

As for the main march downtown – per SPD, after more than two hours, the last of the marchers have finally left Judkins Park, as the front of the group arrived at the end of the route more than 3 miles away. The crowd has been estimated at well over 100,000. No incidents reported along the way, we can say from monitoring police frequencies and other emergency channels. We’ll have an update later with photos from participants (got a photo to share? editor@westseattleblog.com or text 206-293-6302 – thank you!).

2 Replies to "WOMXN'S MARCH ON SEATTLE: 'Solidarity march' in West Seattle Junction"

  • Jeannie January 21, 2017 (2:10 pm)
    Thank you, Tom and family! 

  • Smitty January 21, 2017 (2:26 pm)
    What is this?  Good for them!  God Bless ‘Merica!

