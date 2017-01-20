What’s happening on your West Seattle Friday



(Pelagic cormorant, photographed by Mark Wangerin)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, we start with today’s inauguration-inspired events:

ALKI BEACH CLEANUP: Under way until 11:30 am, so you’re welcome to join in. Details in our calendar listing. (61st SW/Alki SW)

KID FRIENDLY FOOTWEAR CLOSURE: Kid Friendly Footwear/Again and Again (WSB sponsor) in The Junction is closed today – the store’s statement explains.

TIBBETTS INAUGURATION MEDITATION: 10 am-4 pm and again 6 pm-8 pm, the labyrinth is open for walking at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (WSB sponsor). Details in our calendar listing. (3940 41st SW)

‘I SURVIVED INAUGURATION DAY’: 4-10 pm at Ounces in North Delridge. (3809 Delridge Way SW)

POSITIVE POLITICS POTLUCK: 6-9 pm at The Community General Store. (5214 Delridge Way SW)

Also happening today/tonight:

MOVIE NIGHT: Double feature at Highland Park Improvement Club, free. Doors open at 6 pm. (12th SW/SW Holden)

FAMILY CONNECT @ THE Y: 6:30 pm, come try the newly expanded West Seattle YMCA (WSB sponsor) as its grand-reopening celebration continues – nonmembers welcome too, for tonight’s focus on nutrition. (36th SW/SW Snoqualmie)

5 MINUTES OR LESS FLY FISHING FEST: 7 pm at Emerald Water Anglers (WSB sponsor) – RSVP ASAP to be sure there’s still room. (42nd SW/SW Oregon)

JAN MANDRYK: Live music at C & P Coffee Company (WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm. (5612 California SW)

MOTHERS AND SONS: 7:30 pm curtain for the second night of ArtsWest‘s new production. (4711 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: 9 pm, Red Sea, General Vicinity, and guests. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

