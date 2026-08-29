Local love for the late great Dolly Parton

Thanks to those who sent photos this week of the Lincoln Park “Love Rock” with a tribute to Dolly Parton. We haven’t had much time till now to truly contemplate the magnitude of the loss created by the musician/philanthropist’s departure from this plane of existence; we were in a coffee-shop meeting with three other people on Tuesday when something one person said led two of us to pick up our phones to look something up – and there was the sad news. Ms. Parton is reported to have had a simple burial ceremony yesterday.