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Local love for the late great Dolly Parton

August 29, 2026 5:58 pm
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 |   Seen around town | West Seattle news

Thanks to those who sent photos this week of the Lincoln Park “Love Rock” with a tribute to Dolly Parton. We haven’t had much time till now to truly contemplate the magnitude of the loss created by the musician/philanthropist’s departure from this plane of existence; we were in a coffee-shop meeting with three other people on Tuesday when something one person said led two of us to pick up our phones to look something up – and there was the sad news. Ms. Parton is reported to have had a simple burial ceremony yesterday.

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