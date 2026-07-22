Here’s how to be part of BAYFEST Theatre’s next intergenerational project in West Seattle

(File photo from WSB report on first intergenerational cohort’s work)

You can unleash your creative spirit and build understanding across the generational divide, all in one activity – being part of BAYFEST Theatre‘s next intergenerational cohort. Here’s how to get involved, whether you’re a teen or an elder:

Interested in rehearsing and performing with other teens and adults?

CALLING ALL TEENS AND SENIOR ADULTS!

for the Fall 2026 cohort of the West Seattle-based BAYFEST Intergenerational Theatre Project!

7-10 Teens and 7-10 Senior adults chosen by BAYFEST will meet every 2 weeks or so (except school holidays) during the fall (beginning late August or early September) in West Seattle on a weekend morning. We’ll use theatre games and exercises, guided discussions, group collaboration and writing to create an original piece of theatre that explores intergenerational themes in new and creative ways. The Project will culminate with 3 public performances in West Seattle in early December. The Fall 2026 program will include music, rhythm and movement.

NO THEATRE OR MUSICAL EXPERIENCE NECESSARY and TEEN PARTICIPANTS WILL RECEIVE A STIPEND OF $25 PER SESSION FOR THEIR PARTICIPATION (and/or community service hours). It is free for participating adults. There will be a free intro workshop for all interested on Saturday, August 29 in West Seattle.

Anyone interested in applying should email us ASAP at BAYFESTyouthTheatre@gmail.com. We will send more info and a one-page application.

The project will be led by BAYFEST Director Robert Shampain, who has over 35 years experience leading this type of workshop-format project.

NO THEATRE EXPERIENCE NECESSARY, just a willingness to commit to working with a multi-generational ensemble and having fun!

Visit BAYFESTyouthTheatre.org and follow the links for More Info.