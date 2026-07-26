WEST SEATTLE ARTIST: Another new business mural

On Saturday, we showed you the new mural at Circa (WSB sponsor). Today, a reader report reveals another new West Seattle business mural:

That’s artist Elie Flanagan. Alki resident Geraldine happened onto Elie and her work in progress outside Alki Coffee Co. and Ben & Jerry’s Ice Cream (2742 Alki SW) on Saturday, and noted the theme fits right into the neighborhood: “I thought it was quite ironic too that her mural, with the orange octopus, tied in with this year‘s logo for Alki Art Fair and the octopus on the Alki bathrooms on the beach.” Thanks to Geraldine for the photo; we hope to get over to Alki in a bit to see what the mural looks like now.