TRAFFIC, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Post-festival Monday

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, July 13, 2026. Junction streets have reopened to all traffic following West Seattle Summer Fest.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET

Today’s forecast is for sunshine, high in the low 70s. Sunrise was at 5:25 am today; sunset will be at 9:04 pm.

(Sunday sunset – photo by Carol Ann Joyce)

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular weekday schedule.

West Seattle Water Taxi – Regular summer schedule, with extra Friday/Saturday/Sunday runs including later-night schedule Fridays and Saturdays.

Washington State Ferries – Fauntleroy/Vashon/Southworth route is on the regular three-boat schedule. Check the alert page for last-minute changes. Also see that page for a note about road work on Vashon this week.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

A few from the SDOT map:

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Low Bridge – Here’s the westward view. Also note, maritime-opening info is available via X (ex-Twitter):

1st Avenue South Bridge:

See trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!