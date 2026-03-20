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WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire on Alki

March 20, 2026 7:48 pm
|      4 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | West Seattle news

(Added: Reader photo)

7:48 PM: Thanks for the tips. Police are investigating gunfire on Alki, reported in the 2700 block [at 61st SW]. The shots were reported to have been fired by a passenger in a dark car, believed to be a Challenger; officers have found shell casings, but no injuries reported so far, aside from one person who is reported to have hurt their shoulder when they dropped to the ground after seeing the shots fired.

8:10 PM: The gunfire happened just after 7 pm, according to the police log, and our crew reports officers have already cleared the scene. (Crime was a topic at last night’s Alki Community Council meeting – report to come – with city reps joining ACC leadership for a public-safety walk recently, but the focus was more on the recent wave of business burglaries.)

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4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire on Alki"

  • Heard 2-3 shots in High point same time March 20, 2026 (8:11 pm)
    Reply

    Two shots then a third. 

  • BullS March 20, 2026 (8:12 pm)
    Reply

    The word is out…. look Ma….we are NOT  on camera anymore!!Come on down 🤬 

    • WSB March 20, 2026 (8:23 pm)
      Reply

      Nothing has changed on Alki, which does not have fixed city cameras (not even traffic cameras, though the mayor’s office confirms that traffic cameras are NOT being turned off).

  • Alki Res March 20, 2026 (8:12 pm)
    Reply

    Live on Alki and heard the shots clear as day. About 8-12 shots and sounded like they paused and continued. So sad this is happening in an area where families are out on walks with their kids or pets. 

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