WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire on Alki

(Added: Reader photo)

7:48 PM: Thanks for the tips. Police are investigating gunfire on Alki, reported in the 2700 block [at 61st SW]. The shots were reported to have been fired by a passenger in a dark car, believed to be a Challenger; officers have found shell casings, but no injuries reported so far, aside from one person who is reported to have hurt their shoulder when they dropped to the ground after seeing the shots fired.

8:10 PM: The gunfire happened just after 7 pm, according to the police log, and our crew reports officers have already cleared the scene. (Crime was a topic at last night’s Alki Community Council meeting – report to come – with city reps joining ACC leadership for a public-safety walk recently, but the focus was more on the recent wave of business burglaries.)