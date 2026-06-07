WEST SEATTLE COYOTES: Two reader reports

Two more coyote sightings sent in by readers:

LATE SATURDAY NIGHT: This video and report came in via text late last night:

Wild coyote sighting just now. 46th x Andover. Walked up the driveway and trotted through my front porch. May be worth putting up a notice to people in case they have animals out.

FRIDAY MORNING: Further south, Stuart emailed about this sighting:

Coyote sighting … alley between 46th/47th and Edmunds around 7am. Unfortunately holding part of a cat as it walked away. Followed it onto 46th as it continued down toward Hudson with an army of crows squawking at it. Keep an eye on those outdoor pets.

We followed up with Stuart to ask more about the cat for anyone missing one, and he said it had already been identified by a neighbor as theirs. Coyotes eat more rodents than anything else, according to researchers including this one, but unattended pets are certainly at risk from predators and other dangers.