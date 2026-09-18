WEEKEND PREVIEW: ‘Stuffie menagerie’ and more at Fauntleroy Church’s Second-Time Sale, both days

Another two-day event to consider for your weekend plans – the Fauntleroy Church Second-Time Sale! Here’s the preview sent to us to share with you:

Another huge Second-Time Sale at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California Ave. SW) will open at 9:00 am tomorrow (9/19) with just about anything you might need or simply fall in love with, at a bargain price.

(Above, the ‘stuffie menagerie’ is part of the toy section)

Since 1992, the congregation has welcomed donations throughout the year to make this much more than a rummage sale. Items have been curated, cleaned, tested, and organized for easy browsing. The sale will have housewares, jewelry, furniture, craft supplies, sports gear, tools, and more, including a bake sale with treats to take home or nibble while shopping.

Hours are 9 am-4 pm Saturday and 11:30 am-3:00 pm Sunday. The church has off-street parking and elevator access to all sale level.