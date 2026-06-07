WEST SEATTLE BIRDS: Spring scenes

Thanks to everyone who’s sent bird photos – and a bit of video too; the clip above is from Chris, showing a Hummingbird that appears quite happy with a bloom-laden bush. The two photos. below are from Lynn, a bright yellow Western Tanager followed by a Spotted Towhee:

Erin sent the next two, a Downy Woodpecker and Steller’s Jay:

Jerry Simmons caught this scene with a nesting box serving a Bewick’s Wren family well:

And here’s his photo of a Black-capped Chickadee peeking out of a birdhouse:

Lots of Great Blue Heron sightings lately – Bob Burns sent this one:

Thanks again to everyone for sharing photos, from wildlife to scenery to breaking news – westseattleblog@gmail.com or text 206-293-6302!