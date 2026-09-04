HAPPENING NOW: This year’s last First Fridays party at HPIC

Though its HQ isn’t rebuilt yet, Highland Park Improvement Club hasn’t let that stop them from hosting community gatherings at the site – including First Fridays parties all summer.

(Above, first band of the night, Jed Zeppelin)

(Above, second band of the night, Disco Cowboys)

Tonight until 8:30 pm, you’re invited to the last one of 2026 – with two bands, a food truck, activities for all ages, and a resource table where you can bring something to leave to help a neighbor get through “The Big Dark” ahead – including a cookie and produce exchange.

Free admission (bring money for food and/or beverages if you want), all happening at the HPIC site, 12th/Holden.

More photos (and some video) to come!

And if you can be here by 7, they’re taking a season-ending group photo!