Log House Museum temporarily closing. But that’s a good thing.

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s Log House Museum on Alki will be closed for about a month, after this weekend. But it’s a good thing – as previewed during the SWSHS’s recent gala (WSB coverage here), the museum’s overhauling its exhibition and will celebrate a grand reopening in early July. Here’s today’s announcement sent by executive director Elizabeth Rudrud:

The Log House Museum will be closed through June and into early July for planned museum exhibition overhaul. This two year planning process was supported by the Maritime Washington National Heritage Area.

This is your last week to visit the current exhibition, Seattle’s Forest: The West Duwamish Greenbelt, co-curated by the West Duwamish Greenbelt Trails Group (the museum is open Thursday and Friday 12 noon-4 pm and Saturday from 10 am-4 pm).

The Southwest Seattle Historical Society, which owns and operates the Log House Museum, a city of Seattle landmark, will continue to operate programs throughout June.

These include Alki Beach and Admiral Neighborhood walking tours (including Admiral District and Admiral Neighborhood tours), a Riverside Memorial Park cleanup with A Cleaner Alki for National Day of Service (Saturday, June 13), and Seafair Pirates Landing Storytime with the Seattle Public Library. More information about those and other programs can be found at www.loghousemuseum.org.

The permanent exhibition is expected to open on July 4th weekend. The exhibit will highlight the significance of Alki Beach, share stories of placemaking by diverse communities, and describe how the waters surrounding the Duwamish Peninsula have served as a connector and barrier over time. The initiative also includes a revamp of the museum’s Native Plant Garden.

Questions? Contact museum@loghousemuseum.org