West Seattle, Washington

19 Friday

60℉

FOLLOWUP: Chewing Gum at Easy Street Records

June 18, 2026 11:47 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

That’s the first song the local band Chewing Gum performed at their Easy Street Records show tonight, celebrating the release of their EP “Possum.” Since we had talked about the show with Magen Holgate, who runs their label The Big Dark Records, we wanted to hear their sound, and it was just as billed – classic grungy Seattle, loud, unapologetic. You can catch them at two summer shows – 7 pm Friday, July 10, at The Big Dark Corner stage (California/Alaska) at West Seattle Summer Fest, and 4 pm Friday, July 17, at the Alki Art Fair.

Share This

No Replies to "FOLLOWUP: Chewing Gum at Easy Street Records"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.