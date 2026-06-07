COUNTDOWN: With Arts-in-Nature Festival approaching, DNDA celebrates grant

(WSB photo)

Shannon Woodard, interim executive director of DNDA, visited Mechanics Bank in The Junction this week to accept a $7,500 grant that’ll help support the housing/art/community nonprofit’s work. One big event ahead: The Arts-in-Nature Festival returns on Saturday, June 27, 10 am-8 pm, at Camp Long (5200 35th SW). Admission will be free, and you’ll be able to wander the park to enjoy music, movement, and storytelling performances, as well as immersive art installations in the park’s rustic cabins. Accepting the grant, Woodard told Mechanics Bank’s Andrew Tento (pictured above with her) and Bob Livingston that though her role as interim executive director is new, she’s been on the DNDA board since 2015, and has worked in the housing sector, setting her up for leadership in DNDA’s housing work, too. “As well as providing affordable housing, we prove community,” Woodard noted – and that’s what the June 27 festival will be about, too.