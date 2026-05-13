Morgan Junction skate-dot meeting and much more for your West Seattle Wednesday

(Pileated Woodpecker, photographed by Patricia Hahler in Fauntleroy)

Here’s our Wednesday list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar – which you can preview any time – here’s what’s happening today/tonight:

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: 10 am Wednesday walks start from 47th/Fontanelle.

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (4522 California SW; WSB sponsor).

FREE FIT4MOM MOM CLUB WALK: Meet 2 pm at the Lincoln Park South Parking Lot (Fauntleroy and Cloverdale):

FIT4MOM West Seattle’s Mom Walk Club is a free community walk that brings moms together to connect and move their bodies – one step at a time. Walking supports your physical and mental well-being, and meets you exactly where you are in your motherhood journey. Always stroller-friendly; our walks are open to pregnant moms and moms at every stage of motherhood…because one walk can turn into a friendship, a routine, and a whole village.

PLAY AMERICAN MAH JONGG: 2-4 pm, join players at Missing Piece (4707 California SW).

ART WITH REC’N THE STREETS: 3-4:30 pm, free art activities at Delridge Library (5423 Delridge Way SW).

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

ROCK BAND GAMING AT MR. B’S MEAD CENTER: 5-10 pm, weekly gaming event in South Delridge! (9444 Delridge Way SW)

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: The free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm workshop is back at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center), and the library is open for borrowing.

UNCORKED: Real-estate info and community networking, 5:30 pm at Wolfpack Cellars in White Center (9617 16th SW; WSB sponsor).

HIGH-SCHOOL SPORTS: One local game on the Metro League schedule today: One softball postseason game, Chief Sealth IHS at 6 pm at Nino Cantu SW Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), vs. Nathan Hale.

CRIBBAGE NIGHT: Play at the West Seattle Eagles‘ HQ (4426 California SW), starting at 6 pm.

MORGAN JUNCTION SKATE DOT MEETING: At The Kenney (7125 Fauntleroy Way SW), 6 pm meeting tonight to look at the current design for an all-wheels feature (“skate dot”) as part of the Morgan Junction Park Addition project.

POETRY AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), it’s the monthly PoetryBridge gathering.

OPEN STUDIO AT POTTERINGS: Midweek creativity! 6 pm, details in our calendar listing. (3400 Harbor Ave., east side of building)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS: Monthly meeting, this time at Youngstown Cultural Arts Center (4408 Delridge Way SW), with a 6 pm pre-program on ranked-choice voting.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Discuss our city’s growth, present and future, at the weekly 6 pm meetup at Great American Diner/Bar (4752 California SW).

KUNDALINI YOGA: Weekly at 6 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska). $35.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT RUN: Join the weekly 6:15 pm group run with West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) tonight – all welcome, all paces!

HUM-IN PROTEST: Tried [rotesting via sound vibration? Gather 6:30-7 pm Wednesdays at Junction Plaza Park (42nd SW and SW Alaska).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer lineup. (7902 35th SW)

MAD CRAFTY: Bring your project to Revelry Room (4547 California SW), 7-9 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Weekly music bingo at at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

TRIVIA x 3: Three West Seattle trivia venues – Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) has Wednesday trivia at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … And trivia starts at 8:30 pm at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: West Seattle’s longest-running open-mic night! 7:30 pm signups for the weekly event at The Skylark. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

SWING IT! Swing dancing and live music at 8:15 pm at South Park Hall (1253 S. Cloverdale).

KARAOKE AT ADMIRAL PUB: Sing at the pub starting at 9. (2306 California SW)

Planning something that’s open to community participation/observation? Please send us info so we can add it to West Seattle’s only comprehensive event calendar! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!