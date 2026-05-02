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UPDATE: Eastbound West Seattle Bridge reopens after crash

May 2, 2026 5:22 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

5:22 AM: Thanks for the tips. The eastbound West Seattle Bridge is blocked by the aftermath of a crash and drivers are being diverted to 99.

(Framegrab from traffic camera)

5:29 AM: The crash scene is east of 99. Only crash on the SFD log was near the 4th Avenue exit just after 2 am,

5:39 AM: Police have just reopened the eastbound bridge. … According to archived police radio, SFD closed the entire bridge aroun 3:40 am for safety reasons – because “multiple vehicles” passing the scene pre-closure almost hit them.

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