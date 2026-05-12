UPDATE: ‘Scenes of violence’ response in North Delridge

8:04 AM: SPD and SFD are arriving at Cottage Grove Commons (5444 Delridge Way SW) for a report that a man was stabbed in the hand when someone tried to rob him of his phone. First officers on scene told dispatch they have taken a suspect into custody. Due to the size of the usual “scenes of violence” response for incidents involving weapons, northbound traffic is likely to be impeded in that area.

8:08 AM: The victim’s wound is described as a “minor abrasion” so all but SFD units but one are being dismissed.