READER REPORT: Bakery shelving taken from outside Admiral house. Mistake or theft?

The report and photo are from Abhishektha:

My wife runs a home bakery business, Verdant Crumb, and we sometimes leave customers orders’ in our driveway in a shelving unit if customers are late picking up their order.

It seems like someone mistook this for a free shelving unit, and mistakenly grabbed it from our driveway Saturday at 6:15 pm, when we were out of the house. It would be great if we could have an announcement, and have our shelving unit returned, as it was never meant to be given away, and was in our driveway.

The person who took it appeared to be in a black Infiniti JX35 SUV. They did knock on our door, but we were not home.

We are at 4621 SW admiral Way, across from Alki Mail. If the person is willing to return the shelving unit, they can contact: valerie@verdantcrumb.com