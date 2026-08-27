Repair timeline for Colman Pool’s broken heater

If you’ve swum lately in Lincoln Park‘s outdoor salt-water Colman Pool, you’ve probably noticed the water’s chillier than usual. A reader told us about the pool’s heater breakdown, which we mentioned in our daily event list while waiting for repair info from Seattle Parks. Now we have it: “Repairs are currently scheduled for tomorrow and are expected to be complete by early next week.” Colman Pool’s seven-day-a-week operations continue through this Sunday (August 30) and then it’ll be open for three post-season weekends – September 5-7, 12-13, and 19-20 – before closing until next year.