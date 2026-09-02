TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes on eastbound West Seattle Bridge

1:56 PM: Thanks for the tips. SFD and SPD are at a crash on the eastbound high bridge near the Delridge onramp. Big backup reported.

2:03 PM: SFD has cleared the scene; we’ll be checking on injuries. No medic unit was dispatched, so apparently nothing major.

2:21 PM: Now, according to police radio, there’s another crash, blocking “at least one” eastbound lane, estimated as about half a mile east of the previous one. No traffic-camera view of this one so far, either.

2:35 PM: Police are assessing the latest crash as involving five vehicles. No SFD dispatch for it so far.

3:09 PM: SFD tells us that even though its crews were dispatched to the first crash, it turned out to be injury-free too.