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TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes on eastbound West Seattle Bridge

September 2, 2026 1:56 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle traffic alerts

1:56 PM: Thanks for the tips. SFD and SPD are at a crash on the eastbound high bridge near the Delridge onramp. Big backup reported.

2:03 PM: SFD has cleared the scene; we’ll be checking on injuries. No medic unit was dispatched, so apparently nothing major.

2:21 PM: Now, according to police radio, there’s another crash, blocking “at least one” eastbound lane, estimated as about half a mile east of the previous one. No traffic-camera view of this one so far, either.

2:35 PM: Police are assessing the latest crash as involving five vehicles. No SFD dispatch for it so far.

3:09 PM: SFD tells us that even though its crews were dispatched to the first crash, it turned out to be injury-free too.

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8 Replies to "TRAFFIC ALERT: Crashes on eastbound West Seattle Bridge"

  • Christine September 2, 2026 (2:26 pm)
    Reply

    We passed this going westbound and saw two cars involved. Both had crashed into the concrete barrier. Looked like one car cutoff the other.

  • mochi September 2, 2026 (2:27 pm)
    Reply

    just drove by the latest crash, 3 cars! people need to slow down!

  • Concerned Seattlelite September 2, 2026 (3:23 pm)
    Reply

    I was driving east on West Seattle Bridge and saw cars slowdown ahead where the two car crash was. At the same time on the West bound road of the bridge there was a man running screaming and crying, he was on the road itself trying to jump from west bound lane into the eastbound lane. This was insane, did one of the drivers in the accident run away? is this being covered? thanks for looking into it West Seattle Blog!

    • WSB September 2, 2026 (3:35 pm)
      Reply

      Did not hear anything on police radio about a man running. Were you able to call it into 911?

      • Christine September 2, 2026 (5:11 pm)
        Reply

        We saw the police apprehend this man and put him into a police car heading westbound just before the curve up towards Fauntleroy/35th. The police car turned left onto 35th and then into the Taco Time parking lot. Not sure what happened after that.

        • Pigeon Point Buddy September 2, 2026 (8:15 pm)
          Reply

          thanks for sharing yes we saw that guy running too. it looked like a GTA moment or something so wild. Was that guy connected to the car crashes or just a random running down west seattle bridge? 

  • traffic guy September 2, 2026 (3:31 pm)
    Reply

    We haven’t had rain in a while – those roads are going to be a bit slippery.  Slow down and stay safe out there, folks.    

  • Jason September 3, 2026 (12:13 am)
    Reply

    Saw the cleanup happening 

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