VIDEO: City reps show up in West Seattle to kick off signups for Show Up, Seattle day of volunteering

(WSB photos/video)

That new fence along the north side of the Community School of West Seattle campus at 22nd SW and SW Roxbury replaced a ramshackle old fence known for its rainbow of colors. This one will soon become a “rainbow fence” too, as part of a volunteer work party on the Show Up, Seattle day of service set for Saturday, September 26. A delegation of city reps came to the school at midday today to launch volunteer signups for events citywide.

Here’s our video of the event:





Here’s our quick toplines of what everyone had to say:

Department of Neighborhoods director Quynh Pham noted that this is her department’s 35th anniversary, and every little bit of help makes a difference – some of the Show Up, Seattle projects on the list need as little as two volunteers!

Andrew Lee, CEO of Seattle Public Utilities, quoted Gandhi, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and Muhammad Ali as extolling the virtues of service to others.

Seattle Parks’ crew chief division director Markeith Blackshire said more than 70 events are on the list already.

Lupita Covarrubias and Manelin PhouangPheth from Community School talked about the aforementioned fence project and some recent remodeling.

The two project co-leads for SPU and DON, Jenny Frankl and Marie Kidhe, energetically promised it’ll be an unforgettable day – and noted that not only is it time to sign up to help, you can also volunteer to host a project, so if there’s something you want to see done and it’s not on the list, step up! You can do that until September 18. “Everyone’s going to find something” was the closing promise.

Whether you want to host an event or volunteer for one, seattle.gov/day-of-service is where to go.