READER REPORT: ’40 years later at Lincoln Park’

That’s how Mara captioned these photos she sent us of work under way today on the north Lincoln Park waterfront trail, with a bit more explanation:

The uncovering of the retaining wall holding up much of the North End of the Park trails around the water. Thank you to Seattle Parks and Recreation for bringing the park back to life.

Much of the Lincoln Park infrastructure is a lot older than 40 years old – built in the 1930s. We’ll check with Seattle Parks tomorrow to see if they can tell us more about the retaining-wall work.