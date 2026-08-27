SOUND TRANSIT: Light rail might finally be end of the line for infamous vacant West Seattle house

(File photo)

Two weeks after a committee recommendation to pass it, the Sound Transit Board gave final approval today to a plan to acquire more than 50 properties for West Seattle light rail. About half of them are in West Seattle (here’s the full list), including the infamous vacant house above, 3804 23rd SW, across from The Skylark. We’ve followed its saga off and on for almost the entire span of the nearly 20 years we’ve been covering local news on WSB, dating to a community advocate leading city councilmembers on a tour of North Delridge problem properties in 2009. Over the years, it’s had various development proposals, despite its odd spot perched over a busy onramp to the high bridge; it seemed on the ropes in 2017, and has changed hands multiple times, last sold for $245,000 in 2018 … now it seems ST will become its final owner.

ALSO AT TODAY’S BOARD MEETING: The board approved a $765 million budget amendment that among other things includes money for these acquisitions (which are only a start – it was noted that more will come before the board before year’s end). ST executives clarified, in response to board questions, that this isn’t extra money being added to the project – it’s just moving money around so it can be spent, (“Like moving it from the savings account to the checking account” was one description.)