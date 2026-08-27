CONGRATULATIONS! Two more local writers on Washington State Book Awards finalist list

After we published local author Bob Wyss‘s announcement that his book “Black Gold: The Rise, Reign, and Fall of American Coal“ is a finalist for this year’s Washington State Book Awards, readers pointed out two more local writers on the finalist list:

-In the same category as Wyss’s book, General Nonfiction/Biography, is Claudia Rowe‘s “Wards of the State: The Long Shadow of American Foster Care.”

-In the Poetry category is a book that was launched with an event in West Seattle last year, Katy E. Ellis‘s “Forty Bouts in the Wilderness.” Ellis lives on Vashon Island now but has West Seattle ties including her five years co-curating the WordsWest Literary Series.

Good luck to all! Winners will be announced in mid-September.