PHOTOS: More mega-low tide sights on West Seattle shores

Another mega-low tide brought out the shore explorers this afternoon, and brought in more wildlife photo. The photo above, and the two of the Great Blue Heron below, are from WSB senior contributor Christopher Boffoli:

Amadeusz Wieczorek sent the next two photos after discovering crabs on the shore of Emma Schmitz Memorial Overlook:

And from Curry Gibson, a strawberry anemone:

A sea pen:

And another look at a heron:

Tomorrow brings yet another mega-low tide – bottoming out at -3.8 feet at 1:25 pm.