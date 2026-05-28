Four ways to become safer during West Seattle’s Summer of Preparedness, starting this weekend

“Better safe than sorry.” The old saying is a theme for preparedness advocates – since they work on being ready for things that everyone hopes will never happen. We’re not talking doom and gloom, though – preparedness activities can be great ways to meet more neighbors and connect with community. You have four ways to do that during what volunteer preparedness advocates are calling the West Seattle Summer of Preparedness, and it starts this Saturday! Here’s the lineup of what’s ahead, courtesy of Cindi Barker from Seattle Emergency Communication Hubs:

West Seattle Summer of Preparedness 2026!

Attend any or all of these events to be better prepared to be safe and help your community after a disaster.

Urban Survival Skills Fair at Gatewood Elementary Gator Fest

Saturday, May 30 between 10:30 and 2:30 pm.

Gatewood Elementary west field, 4320 SW Myrtle St, Seattle

Join us at the Gatewood Gatorfest to learn valuable “urban survival” skills to support your household – and neighbors – when disaster strikes. You’ll be able to visit multiple information tables to give you the skills and knowledge to be ready for disasters and sometimes just daily emergencies.

Household Preparedness

Be emergency-smart; learn the risks we face in West Seattle and practical tips to make sure your home and family are safe and prepared. Two identical sessions; please request a ticket for your date so we know how many will attend each session.

Saturday, June 6, 1 – 3 pm, High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond St)

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/household-preparedness-tickets-1989781973446

Wednesday, June 17, 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm West Seattle Golf Course Clubhouse (4470 35th Ave SW) https://www.eventbrite.com/e/household-preparedness-tickets-1989782423793

Hub 101 Volunteer Training

Learn how an “Emergency Hub” works so you can quickly jump in and support your neighbors post-disaster. We’ll practice the basic roles and run thru “scripts” (situations we think our neighbors will come to the Hub with). It’s great fun and interactive. You’ll quickly grasp how everything works together and feel much more prepared to support your household – and your neighbors!

Two identical sessions, please sign up and tell us your nearest Hub so we can seat neighbors together.

Weds, July 22, 6:30 – 8:30pm West Seattle Golf Course Clubhouse (4470 35th Ave SW)

https://signup.com/go/bBzAMoE

Sunday, July 26, 1 – 3pm High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond St)

https://signup.com/go/ZhoGtYO

Field Exercise for all West Seattle Hubs

Saturday, Aug 15, 10 – 2pm

Morgan Junction Park (6401 California Ave SW)

This year we will set up a Hub and practice at Morgan Junction Park. All West Seattle Hubs will participate at that location. All interested parties are encouraged to attend. We’ll need neighbors to put the Emergency Hub volunteers through their paces. Large exercises are fun, informative, and inspiring. Plan on joining in!! More details coming this summer.