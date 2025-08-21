Washington State Ferries unleashes new dog policy for a test run

(WSF photo)

Announced in Washington State Ferries‘ weekly newsletter, as well as a rider alert, WSF is testing a new policy of allowing dogs in more places on its boats. In the newsletter, WSF second-in-command John Vezina wrote:

Steve [Nevey] and I are happy to share news about dogs on our ferries. Based on feedback from customers and employees, and to align with partner transit agencies, we began a six-month trial of an updated pet policy yesterday. During this trial, dogs on leashes are allowed in all passenger areas, except galleys. All other pets must stay in a crate or carrier. Big dogs should stay on the floor. Small dogs should be on a lap or in a carrier. Owners must control their pets and clean up after them. Crew members may direct pets to be moved to an outside deck or vehicle if needed for safety or behavior reasons. As always, service animals are welcome everywhere, as required by law. Livestock must stay in appropriate enclosures at all times. This trial will help us decide if the new rules should become permanent. Your feedback is welcome.

Here are ways to provide feedback to WSF. You can read more about the WSF policy here.