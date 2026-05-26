Ferry meetings, paddleboarding, singing, playing, more for your West Seattle Tuesday

Rosalie Miller‘s photo of a fine-striped sweat bee on a calendula in her garden reminds us the sun will be back, probably starting later today. So, shine or rain, here’s our list of event notes/reminders/listings for today/tonight, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE PLAYSPACE AT CHURCH OF NAZARENE … open now through noon, drop in with your little one(s). (42nd SW and SW Juneau)

KALEIDOSCOPE PLAY & LEARN: 10 am-11:30 am drop-in program for ages 0-5 and their caregivers at The Bridge School Cooperative Elementary (10300 28th SW; WSB sponsor).

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: New postcard-writers as well as returnees are welcome at this weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if this is your first time.

WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES ONLINE MEETINGS: You have two chances today, noon and 6 pm, to hear updates and ask questions of WSF senior management during the afternoon and evening editions of the periodic WSF online systemwide community meetings. Registration links for both are in our calendar listing.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Noon Tuesdays, lunch meetings at West Seattle Golf Course; today’s guest speaker: Todd Jones from the South Seattle College Automotive Technology Program. (4470 35th SW)

CHESS CLUB: All levels welcome! 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.

OTHER EVENTS AT THE CENTER: Dozens every week! Go here for the full Center for Active Living calendar.

NO CITY COUNCIL MEETING TODAY: Regular weekly 2 pm meeting is canceled.

TALK WITH DEPARTMENT OF NEIGHBORHOODS REPS … without going downtown! 2-5 pm “office hours” at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

CAMP SECOND CHANCE COMMUNITY ADVISORY COMMITTEE: Monthly online meeting, 4 pm, for updates and community Q&A about West Seattle’s only tiny-house village. Our calendar listing explains how to get the link.

DROP-IN HOMEWORK HELP: Free assistance for students, 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-8 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $15 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

OPEN MIC AT TIM’S: 7 pm at all-ages open mic hosted by Levi Said at Tim’s (16th SW and SW 98th) in White Center.

TUESDAY NIGHT SUPPER CLUB: Alki Kayak Tours and Mountain to Sound Outfitters (WSB sponsor) have launched this weekly event for stand-up paddleboarders – details here – 5:30 pm. (1660 Harbor SW)

INTERFAITH FREEDOM VIGIL: Weekly, 5:30-6:30 pm at Alki Statue of Liberty Plaza candlelight vigil open to all. (61st SW and Alki SW)

PRENATAL YOGA SERIES: First of five weekly classes, 6 pm at Sacred Growing Space (7358 35th SW), details in our calendar listing.

TRACK RUN WITH WEST SEATTLE RUNNER: Meet up by 6:15 pm at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

OPEN CHOIR REHEARSALS: 6:30 pm Tuesdays at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW), come sing with the Boeing Employees Choir, even if you aren’t a Boeing employee – email to RSVP.

PAST, PRESENT, & ELSEWHERE: Album-listening sessions at Revelry Room (4547 California SW), every Tuesday night, 7-9 pm.

SCOTTISH COUNTRY DANCING: Weekly lessons continue tonight, 7 pm at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), details in our calendar listing.

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group meditation at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034-A California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has info on registering before you go.

BINGO: Play free Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo at The Skylark, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play trivia tonight – The Beer Junction (4711 California SW), Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 pm and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free, hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub, free, prizes. (2306 California SW).

If you are organizing an event, class, performance, gathering, etc., tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!