West Seattle, Washington

27 Wednesday

64℉

City crews sweeping West Seattle encampment off Detroit Avenue SW

May 27, 2026 11:58 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Environment | Safety | West Seattle news

(WSB photos)

Detroit Avenue SW in southeast West Seattle [map] is blocked off at both ends – north and south – this morning while city crews sweep an encampment area in the West Duwamish Greenbelt.

Most of the work was under way out of view from the street but city trucks were in sight. We didn’t see any of the posting notices but a nonprofit volunteer who told us about the sweep says they listed a wide area to be cleared, between SW Kenyon and SW Myrtle, adjacent to an area that holds a variety of mostly industrial businesses. We’ll be asking the city for post-sweep information including how many people were living there.

Share This

2 Replies to "City crews sweeping West Seattle encampment off Detroit Avenue SW"

  • Derek May 27, 2026 (12:01 pm)
    Reply

    Where are people supposed to park and live in RVs?

  • Neighbor May 27, 2026 (12:33 pm)
    Reply

    Why clear out this area? It’s out of the way. I’d much rather have people here than by any of the neighborhoods. 

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.