BIZNOTE: Free Comic Book Day on Saturday at West Seattle’s Tails to Astonish

(WSB photo, May 2025)

That was the scene at West Seattle’s only comic-book store, Tails to Astonish, on Free Comic Book Day last year – AFTER the rush. Tomorrow’s the big day, and Tails to Astonish has reasons for you to visit:

We will have free comics for all ages. One free comic for everyone who stops by, plus more with a purchase. SOME of the titles: Spidey and His Amazing Friends, Garfield, Masters of the Universe, Jem, Avengers, Amazing Spider-Man, Something is Killing the Children, Aliens, and more! We will also be having our Spring Cleaning Sale… all books in the large blue bins are half off sticker price OR if they don’t have a price they are just $2!

Tails to Astonish is at 5633 California SW and will be open 10 am-5 pm on Saturday.