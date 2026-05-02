UPDATE: Police standoff after family-violence incident in 7900 block Delridge Way

11:47 AM: Thanks for the tips and sorry to be late on this. The “scenes of violence” call around 11 am in the 7900 block of Delridge Way was dispatched as a domestic-violence attack – a 41-year=old man allegedly attacking his mother, allegedly armed with a knife. Police know who they are looking for, a man described so far as 41 years old, white, 5’10”, and unclothed. Our crew just got there and says police are outside the residence trying to get the suspect to come out, making announcements via loudspeaker.

12:07 PM: Police are setting up a command post. Our crew says traffic is still being allowed through the area on Delridge.