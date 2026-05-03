COUNTDOWN: Two weeks until 2026 West Seattle 5K!

(WSB photo from 2025 West Seattle 5K)

Want to walk or run a 5K with your furry BFF? The West Seattle 5K is for you. It’s now just two weeks away – Sunday, May 17, along Alki, raising money for (and coordinated by) the West Seattle High School PTSA. The runners and walkers take off from 61st SW and Alki SW around 9:30 am on race day, heading northeastward to the turnaround by Anchor/Luna Park, and back. WSB is among the West Seattle 5K’s community co-sponsors again this year. If you’re not already registered, do it before next Sunday (May 10) to avoid the final-week price increase! (And to be sure you’re one of the first 1,200 paid registrants, who all get T-shirts.) Also – if you want to avoid the race-morning lines to get your bib, shirt, etc. right before the race, set your calendar for May 16, when you can get all that at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW, WS5K co-sponsor and WSB sponsor) the day before race day, noon-5 pm. Sign up now, and we’ll see you at the beach! P.S. Even if you’re not participating, remember that the WS5K closes Alki and Harbor Avenues to motor-vehicle traffic for a few hours that morning, usually 8-11 am.